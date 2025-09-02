Next Article
Reliance Group to raise ₹18,000cr via asset-backed securities deal
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group is planning to raise about ₹18,000 crore ($2 billion) through one of India's biggest asset-backed securities deals this year.
The plan is to use loans from its infrastructure and telecom businesses as collateral, with Barclays managing the process.
The deal is expected to close by mid-September 2024.
Securitization market and investor implications
India's securitization market is set for a boost, with volumes projected to cross ₹2.5 lakh crore by the end of the financial year ending March, according to ICRA.
For investors, this move opens doors to higher-quality options in a space usually led by shadow banks.
It also comes at a time when global oil tensions and Reliance's international role are making headlines.