India shows off 1st indigenous processor, invites global investors to chip
At the Semicon India 2025 conference, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw invited international investors to join India's fast-growing semiconductor scene.
He pointed out the country's stable policies, rising demand, and talented engineers as big pluses.
Vaishnaw also showed off the Vikram 32-bit processor—India's first fully indigenous microprocessor qualified for use in launch vehicles from ISRO's Semiconductor Lab—to Prime Minister Modi, marking a proud moment for Indian tech.
India's chip industry is on a roll
India's chip industry is on a roll: five new semiconductor units are being built right now.
Over 278 universities have been equipped with design tools, giving about 60,000 students hands-on experience.
With electronics production up six times and exports eight times in the last decade—and student teams even designing their own chips—the future looks bright for anyone interested in tech or engineering here.