Zomato, Swiggy raise platform fees to ₹12, ₹14 respectively

Meanwhile, Rapido's Ownly is shaking things up in Bengaluru

Both Zomato and Swiggy are feeling the pinch from big investments in quick delivery services—Zomato's profits dropped 90% year-on-year last quarter even though revenue jumped, while Swiggy's losses doubled mainly due to Instamart.

Meanwhile, Rapido's Ownly is shaking things up in Bengaluru by offering lower commission rates than the big players, which could make the competition even tougher.