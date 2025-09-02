Next Article
Zomato, Swiggy raise platform fees to ₹12, ₹14 respectively
Zomato just raised its platform fee from ₹10 to ₹12, expecting a rush of food orders during the festive season.
Swiggy made a similar move earlier, hiking its fee to ₹14 in some areas; according to people familiar with the matter, the hike will be rolled back once demand cools down.
Both Zomato and Swiggy are feeling the pinch from big investments in quick delivery services—Zomato's profits dropped 90% year-on-year last quarter even though revenue jumped, while Swiggy's losses doubled mainly due to Instamart.
Meanwhile, Rapido's Ownly is shaking things up in Bengaluru by offering lower commission rates than the big players, which could make the competition even tougher.