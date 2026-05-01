India considers digital gold regulation amid RBI versus SEBI debate Business May 01, 2026

India's digital gold scene might finally get some real regulation.

With the sector booming over the last year and one-half, fintech founders and government officials are talking about setting up clear rules, something that's been missing so far.

Right now, it's still unclear if the Reserve Bank of India or the Securities and Exchange Board of India will be in charge, but many in the industry say oversight is needed.