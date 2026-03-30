India cuts net international liability by $10.9 billion, RBI says Business Mar 30, 2026

India just cut its net international liability by $10.9 billion in the third quarter of FY2025-26 (quarter ended December 2025), according to the RBI.

This happened because Indians boosted their overseas financial assets by $12.8 billion, while foreign investment into India rose only slightly.

Thanks to this, India's assets-to-liabilities ratio got a little stronger, up from 81.45% to 82.1%.