India declares West-Asia disruptions force majeure, grants contractors 2-4-month relief
The Indian government just called the ongoing West Asia disruptions a Force Majeure event, which means contractors working on government projects can get two to four extra months to finish their work: no penalties attached.
This move, announced April 29, is meant to help companies hit by supply chain delays meet deadlines without stress.
Extension conditional Feb-27-2026, drone industry welcomes
To get this extension, both sides need to be in good standing as of February 27, 2026.
Industry groups, especially from the drone sector, had been asking for help as they struggled with component shortages and shipping issues.
Smit Shah from Drone Federation India called the decision "a timely step for the drone and defense manufacturing ecosystem," saying it should bring greater predictability for manufacturers and support a resilient and self-reliant drone ecosystem.