India declares West-Asia disruptions force majeure, grants contractors 2-4-month relief

Extension conditional Feb-27-2026, drone industry welcomes

To get this extension, both sides need to be in good standing as of February 27, 2026.

Industry groups, especially from the drone sector, had been asking for help as they struggled with component shortages and shipping issues.

Smit Shah from Drone Federation India called the decision "a timely step for the drone and defense manufacturing ecosystem," saying it should bring greater predictability for manufacturers and support a resilient and self-reliant drone ecosystem.