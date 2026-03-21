India seeks Russian, Japanese LPG cargoes amid US-Iran war

As the conflict in West Asia escalates, impacting 60% of India's consumption, the Indian government is actively seeking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cargoes from Russia and Japan . The US is also being relied on for a significant portion of lost supplies. The move comes as part of India's strategy to prioritize domestic LPG consumption over commercial use amid global shortages caused by regional disruptions.

Diplomatic negotiations Russia to start supplying LPG next month India has stepped up diplomatic negotiations to secure LPG cargoes, the main cooking fuel for over 33 crore consumers. Cargoes are being sought from Russia, which are expected to start from next month, according to the ongoing talks. Discussions are also underway to explore LPG supplies from Japan, though in smaller quantities.

Market challenges Iran-India diplomatic talks yield positive supply route developments The global LPG market is witnessing a shortage of cargoes as West Asia, which accounts for nearly 30% of global LPG supply, has been temporarily sidelined. This has squeezed the spot cargo pool and tightened supplies. However, ongoing diplomatic talks between Iran and India have allowed Indian-flagged LPG carriers to transit through the region, a positive development for India's vital supply routes.

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Propane procurement US propane cargoes to supplement India's LPG needs India is also in talks with the US for more propane cargoes. The country imported nearly 480,000 tons of US-origin LPG in January and February 2026, equivalent to some 11 very large gas carriers (VLGCs). It has also secured a term tender for 2.2 million tons of US-origin LPG for this year, about four VLGCs per month, according to S&P Commodities At Sea (CAS).

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