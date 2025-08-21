India dominates APAC office scene in H1 2025
India just became the top player in Asia-Pacific's office space scene for the first half of 2025, grabbing over 70% of all leasing activity and nearly half of new supply.
The big drivers? Expanding global capability centers, strong demand at home, and a clear shift toward modern, eco-friendly workspaces.
India powered over 90% of regional office leasing
Leasing across India's seven biggest cities hit 3.13 million square meters—almost half from Indian companies themselves.
Alongside China and Japan, India powered more than 90% of all regional office leasing this year.
New office supply also jumped by 45%, with India leading thanks to a boom in high-quality buildings.
What's next for India's office space?
India isn't just about cost savings anymore—it's becoming a go-to hub for tech, finance, engineering, and flexible workspaces.
There's growing investor interest in green-certified offices too.
With solid economic fundamentals and supportive policies, experts say this momentum could keep rolling through the rest of 2025 and beyond.