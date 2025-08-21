Who is Meta's new Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang
Meta just picked Alexandr Wang as its new Chief AI Officer, hoping to supercharge its artificial intelligence game.
The move, announced by Mark Zuckerberg in June 2025, brings in Wang—who founded Scale AI at age 19 and is known for shaking up the tech world.
It's a clear sign that Meta wants to lead the pack in AI research and product innovation.
Wang's journey from MIT to Silicon Valley
Wang grew up in New Mexico and left MIT to launch Scale AI back in 2016—a company that quickly became a major player, valued at nearly $14 billion by May 2024.
Now at Meta, he's reorganized their entire AI division into four focused teams, aiming for breakthroughs like "superintelligence."
With strong ties across Silicon Valley (think OpenAI's Sam Altman), Wang is set to help Meta chase some seriously ambitious goals.