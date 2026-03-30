India eases gems and jewelry rules amid West Asia tensions
India just rolled out some temporary rule relaxations for the gems and jewelry sector to help exporters dealing with global trade hiccups, especially those caused by tensions in West Asia.
The government hopes these changes will make things less stressful for businesses trying to keep up with shifting deadlines.
Exporters gain 120-day diamond re-export window
Exporters now get more time (120 days instead of 90 days) to re-export imported diamonds sent for certification.
Jewelry sent abroad for exhibitions can also stay out an extra 30 days before coming back.
Plus, you don't need to fill out extra forms or pay amendment fees to use these relaxations; customs will handle it after checking your details.
All in all, it's about making life a bit easier for those in the industry right now.