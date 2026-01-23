India-EU FTA finally happening: Signing set for January 27

Why should you care?

This deal covers everything from goods and services to tech transfers and investments (but skips agriculture).

For India, it opens up new markets as US tariffs threaten exports like textiles and jewelry.

The FTA also aims to make supply chains more resilient—especially in critical tech—thanks to recent cooperation councils.

Just a heads-up: it'll take at least a year before all benefits kick in, since Europe's Parliament still needs to approve it.