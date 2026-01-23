India-EU FTA finally happening: Signing set for January 27
Business
After almost 20 years of talks, India and the European Union are set to sign a major Free Trade Agreement on January 27 at the EU-India Summit in New Delhi.
Top EU leaders will be in town for the big moment, marking a fresh start for trade ties between the two sides.
Why should you care?
This deal covers everything from goods and services to tech transfers and investments (but skips agriculture).
For India, it opens up new markets as US tariffs threaten exports like textiles and jewelry.
The FTA also aims to make supply chains more resilient—especially in critical tech—thanks to recent cooperation councils.
Just a heads-up: it'll take at least a year before all benefits kick in, since Europe's Parliament still needs to approve it.