India-EU trade deal: KPR Mill, Welspun Living stocks surge

The India-Europe Union (EU) trade deal has sparked a rally in export-focused stocks, particularly in the textiles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals sectors. At the time of writing, shares of KPR Mill were up 6.4% to ₹903.25 while Welspun Living was up 5% to ₹126.76. The deal, signed earlier today, could boost India's exports to the EU by some $50 billion. Currently, India's exports to the EU account for 17% of its total exports.

Market impact Trade deal could enhance India's export competitiveness The trade deal is expected to improve import efficiency and increase foreign direct investments (FDIs), further boosting productivity gains and tech transfers. It could also provide greater regulatory certainty, potentially benefiting IT services exports. Notably, textiles and apparel account for about 38% of India's total exports to the EU, while Indian textile imports are just 5% of the EU's total.

Market share India poised to capture higher market share in textiles As EU reduces tariffs on textiles to zero, India could capture a larger market share in knitwear, outerwear, and trousers from Bangladesh and Vietnam. This would benefit KPR Mills. The potential reduction of import duties on vegetable textile fibers, paper yarns, and woven fabrics could also help Indian fabric manufacturers by lowering their input costs.

Pharma prospects Trade deal could boost India's pharmaceutical exports India's pharmaceutical formulations exports to the EU stood at $2.95 billion, accounting for about 12% of India's total pharma formulations exports. However, India only accounts for 2.2% of the EU's total pharma imports, indicating significant growth potential. The trade deal could lead to regulatory cooperation such as accelerated marketing approvals and lower application costs for Indian generic companies in the EU market.

