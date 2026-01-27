IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi; rain, thundershowers likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday. The forecast predicts rain and thundershowers along with strong gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19°C, while the minimum could drop to about 9°C. This weather change is due to an intense western disturbance affecting northern India, bringing cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the city.

Weather impact Western disturbance to bring rainfall, snowfall The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the western Himalayan region on January 27 and 28. Isolated heavy rain or snow and hailstorms are also expected on January 27. The weather system is likely to cause strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60km/h. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at a "poor" level of 281 as of 7:30am, Tuesday.

Weekly outlook Delhi's weather forecast for the week The IMD has also released a weekly weather forecast for Delhi. On January 28, moderate fog is likely in the morning with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 18°C. Similar conditions are expected on January 29 and 30, with minimum temperatures around 9°C and maximums near 19°C. January 31 will see moderate fog in the early hours, clearing later in the day with temperatures between 9-20°C.

