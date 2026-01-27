IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi; rain, thundershowers likely

LOADING...
A strong western disturbance is affecting northern India, bringing precipitation and lower temperatures

By Snehil Singh
Jan 27, 2026
09:04 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Tuesday. The forecast predicts rain and thundershowers along with strong gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 19°C, while the minimum could drop to about 9°C. This weather change is due to an intense western disturbance affecting northern India, bringing cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the city.

Weather impact

Western disturbance to bring rainfall, snowfall

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in the western Himalayan region on January 27 and 28. Isolated heavy rain or snow and hailstorms are also expected on January 27. The weather system is likely to cause strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60km/h. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at a "poor" level of 281 as of 7:30am, Tuesday.

Weekly outlook

Delhi's weather forecast for the week

The IMD has also released a weekly weather forecast for Delhi. On January 28, moderate fog is likely in the morning with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 18°C. Similar conditions are expected on January 29 and 30, with minimum temperatures around 9°C and maximums near 19°C. January 31 will see moderate fog in the early hours, clearing later in the day with temperatures between 9-20°C.

Upcoming weather

February forecast and recent weather events

On February 1, moderate fog is likely in the morning with temperatures between 9-21°C. Notably, Delhi recorded its coldest Republic Day in five years on Monday with a minimum temperature of 4.2°C at Safdarjung observatory, which was 4 degrees below normal for this time of year. The sharp dip was due to clear skies and icy northwesterly winds over the weekend.

