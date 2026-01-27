Cleaner strikers like Sampson needed for T20 WC: Shai Hope

West Indies captain Shai Hope has emphasized the importance of including Quentin Sampson in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad. Hope praised Sampson's clean ball-striking ability, potential, and adaptability to different conditions, particularly against spin. The West Indies team is preparing to tackle their dot-ball problems and difficulties against spin bowling, which contributed to their recent series defeat against Afghanistan.

Rising star Sampson's impressive debut in CPL and T20 Sampson, who made his Caribbean Premier League and T20 debut just five months ago, scored 241 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last CPL season. Hope spoke highly of Sampson's promise and called him "one of the cleaner ball strikers that I've seen in a long time." "He also showed the ability to adapt to certain conditions, especially when there's spin involved," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Debut display Sampson's debut performance against Afghanistan Sampson's debut performance for West Indies was a highlight of their series against Afghanistan. He scored 30 runs off just 24 balls in the series opener, hitting two sixes off Rashid Khan. "We saw in his debut game against Afghanistan, he negated the likes of Rashid and some of the most experienced spinners across world cricket," Hope asserted.

Batting strategy Hope's thoughts on West Indies batting line-up Hope acknowledged that dot balls have been a major issue for West Indies's batting line-up. He stressed the need to minimize these dot balls while maximizing boundaries with their power hitters. "If we can limit those dot balls with the boundaries, then we're going to give ourselves the best chance of maximising runs and scoring big totals or chasing anything that teams put on the board, he stated further.

Leadership role Hope's flexibility in batting position Hope stressed his flexibility as a key aspect of his leadership. He said he could bat at the top or in the middle depending on team combinations. The captain emphasized the importance of everyone settling into their roles and being comfortable to ensure all performances come together for a stronger unit.

Bowling strategy Hope's thoughts on bowling attack With Alzarri Joseph injured, Hope said Shamar Joseph would be his replacement in the bowling attack. He called Alzarri an impactful player across formats and one of West Indies's main fast bowlers. Hope also spoke highly of Shamar's pace, saying that they have the firepower to make up for Alzarri's absence in their upcoming series against South Africa and T20 World Cup campaign.