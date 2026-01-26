WI's T20 World Cup squad: Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson included

West Indies have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup , with hard-hitting batter Quentin Sampson and seamer Shamar Joseph earning call-ups. The 25-year-old Guyanese batter made his T20I debut in the recent series against Afghanistan in Dubai. Despite scoring just 35 runs in three innings, he was selected due to his potential shown during the last Caribbean Premier League season. Joseph has also been retained despite his inconsistent run of late.

CPL success Sampson, Joseph earn call-ups Sampson was among the top run-getters for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2025, amassing 241 runs at a strike rate of 151.57. The right-handed batter earned his maiden international call-up for the Afghanistan series. Joseph has also made a comeback after playing two matches against Afghanistan. Injuries marred the majority of his 2025 campaign. He missed India's tour due to injury and later withdrew from the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Squad changes Experienced players back in the mix Several first-choice players missed the Afghanistan series due to SA20 commitments. Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, and Sherfane Rutherford are among those returning to the squad after missing that series. The likes of Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd have also been recalled after being rested for the recent assignment.

Advertisement

Information WI's squad for the tournament West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Matthew Forde.

Advertisement