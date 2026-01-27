US winter storm leaves millions without power, 29 dead

The United States of America is in the grips of a powerful winter storm that resulted in the deaths of at least 29 people and caused widespread disruptions. The storm has left hundreds of thousands without power, disrupted travel plans, and caused a historic ice storm in Mississippi. The National Weather Service reported that areas north of Pittsburgh received up to 50 centimeters of snow with wind chills dropping to minus 32 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Widespread effects Storm's impact felt across multiple states The storm has impacted several states, with deaths reported from Massachusetts, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, and New York City. In Mississippi, emergency crews are working to set up warming centers and distribute supplies as the state deals with its worst ice storm since 1994. Resident Tim Phillips described the damage in his area as "unreal," with falling tree limbs causing significant property damage.

Travel disruption Air travel and power outages widespread The storm has also wreaked havoc on air travel, with over 8,000 flights delayed or canceled across the country. This is the highest single-day total since the COVID-19 pandemic. Poweroutage.com reported over 670,000 power outages across the nation on Monday evening, mostly in the South due to freezing rain, causing tree limbs and power lines to snap.

