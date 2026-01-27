India-EU trade deal promises unlimited mobility for Indian students

India and the European Union (EU) have signed a mobility agreement, aimed at facilitating the movement of Indian students, workers, and professionals across EU countries. The deal is part of a larger Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both sides see as one of the most important trade deals in decades. Under this pact, the EU has promised "uncapped mobility for Indian students," giving them greater freedom to travel, study and work within its member states.

Talent support EU's commitment to Indian talent Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasized the importance of this agreement in her speech. She said, "Signing an agreement on mobility, we will facilitate the movement of students, researchers. It will be a one-stop hub to support Indian talent." This statement highlights Europe's commitment to welcoming Indian professionals and students while aligning with individual member states' needs and policies.

Trade transformation India-EU FTA: A major shift in trade relations The mobility agreement is part of a larger India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which marks a major shift in trade relations between the two. As part of this deal, India has agreed to slash import tariffs on European cars from 110% to 10%, under an annual quota of 250,000 vehicles. This move is seen as a major opening of India's protected automobile market and could significantly boost EU exports to India.

