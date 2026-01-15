80% of 114 Rafale jets to be made in India

India is looking to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF), with a major chunk of them, around 80%, to be manufactured in the country, according to The Economic Times. The project will also see some manufacturing facilities being moved from France to India. The move is part of India's effort to boost self-reliance in defense production and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Strategic talks India-France discussions focus on localization The Indian government is in talks with French officials to maximize local content in the Rafale deal. This includes plans for setting up a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to enhance the serviceability of these planes. The two sides are also negotiating project costs, taking into account an annual inflation rate increase of around 4%.

Export possibilities Potential for Indian entity in Rafale export orders With a significant number of Rafale parts and systems to be manufactured in India, there is a possibility that French aerospace company Dassault Aviation could use an Indian entity for export orders. This could also make Indian facilities a hub for MRO services for countries in the region operating Rafale and other Dassault aircraft.

Aircraft selection Rafale's high serviceability makes it ideal for IAF The Rafale has been found to be the best fit for the IAF's fighter aircraft requirements, given its high serviceability rate of around 90%. This is much higher than any other aircraft in the world, including the American F-35. The IAF has long been pushing for the acquisition of these jets after they were selected in a multi-vendor tender.

