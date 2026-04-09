India FPIs lose ₹10L/cr in March amid Iran US tensions
March 2025 was rough for foreign investors in India: thanks to rising Iran-US tensions, FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) in Indian stocks fell by nearly ₹10 lakh crore.
The total value slid from ₹72 lakh crore in February to just over ₹62 lakh crore by the end of March, hitting a two-year low.
Heavy selling and global market jitters were the main culprits behind this sharp drop.
US funds lose ₹4L/cr in India
Mid and small-cap stocks saw some of the steepest losses, with prices dropping as much as 20%.
U.S.-based funds lost about ₹4 lakh crore, while funds from Singapore and Luxembourg shrank by 15%.
Even big players like sovereign wealth funds and foreign central banks weren't spared: they saw their asset values fall by around 10% to 15%.
A brief market bounce after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire didn't last long, with uncertainty still keeping everyone on edge.