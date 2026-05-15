India gaming market ₹23,200cr grows as gaming becomes career path

Gaming sector supports over 2L jobs

The sector provides over two lakh job opportunities, from design, animation, and marketing, and new roles are popping up as the industry grows.

The government is backing this trend with AVGC content labs in thousands of schools and colleges, plus new rules that ban real-money games but support esports and casual play.

Platforms are also making gaming more accessible outside big cities with regional language options and AI tech, so more Gen Z gamers can join the fun.