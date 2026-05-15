India gaming market ₹23,200cr grows as gaming becomes career path
India's gaming market is booming, currently at ₹23,200 crore in 2024 and expected to top ₹30,000 crore by 2027.
The energy was clear at Comic Con India, where gaming interest drew crowds and fan-favorite games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty.
Gaming isn't just a hobby anymore; it's now a legit career path for many young people.
Gaming sector supports over 2L jobs
The sector provides over two lakh job opportunities, from design, animation, and marketing, and new roles are popping up as the industry grows.
The government is backing this trend with AVGC content labs in thousands of schools and colleges, plus new rules that ban real-money games but support esports and casual play.
Platforms are also making gaming more accessible outside big cities with regional language options and AI tech, so more Gen Z gamers can join the fun.