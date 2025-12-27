Meet IS 19445:2025, India's 1st standard for bomb disposal systems

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a new standard, IS 19445:2025, for bomb disposal systems. The move comes as part of efforts to strengthen the country's security infrastructure and offer manufacturers with clear performance benchmarks. The standard was developed at the request of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory.

Standard adoption IS 19445:2025 aims to enhance evaluation practices Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare has said that the new standard is meant for "voluntary adoption" by procurement agencies, manufacturers, and also testing bodies. The aim of this move is to bring uniformity in evaluation practices, promote quality-driven manufacturing, and boost confidence in bomb disposal systems used in critical security operations. The standard also lays down requirements for test equipment, range conditions, and evaluation procedures.

Security preparedness Need for an Indian standard in bomb disposal The Consumer Affairs Ministry has said that the need for an Indian standard arose because existing international standards are either restricted in access, or not fully aligned with the threat profiles/operational conditions faced by Indian forces. This is especially important as the Indian armed forces, central armed police forces, state police, and civilian agencies face threats from unexploded bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and hand grenades.