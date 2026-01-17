India now has 2L start-ups, 125 unicorns: PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India is home to over two lakh start-ups and more than 125 active unicorns. The announcement was made at a major event marking a decade of the program, 'Start-up India.' PM Modi said the initiative has transformed into a revolution, with young Indians focusing on real-world problems and creating innovative solutions.
Program impact
Start-up India: A decade of innovation and growth
Since its launch, the 'Start-up India' program has witnessed phenomenal growth from just four start-ups to over two lakh today. PM Modi highlighted that this remarkable journey has made India the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. He also emphasized that the momentum of 'Start-up India' is gaining speed with unicorns going public and creating job opportunities across sectors.
Information
Women play a significant role in India's start-up ecosystem
PM Modi also stressed the importance of women in the country's start-up landscape. He said that 45% of all start-ups have at least one woman director or partner. This statistic highlights the growing participation and contribution of women entrepreneurs in India's booming start-up ecosystem.
Entrepreneurial spirit
Start-up India: A platform for risk-taking and innovation
PM Modi praised the 'Start-up India' program for making risk-taking a mainstream concept. He said, "Those risk-taking ideas that were earlier considered fringe have now become fashion." This statement highlights how the initiative has encouraged young Indians to step out of their comfort zones and explore innovative business ideas, thereby driving India's start-up revolution forward.