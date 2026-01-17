India now has 2L start-ups, 125 unicorns: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India is home to over two lakh start-ups and more than 125 active unicorns. The announcement was made at a major event marking a decade of the program, 'Start-up India.' PM Modi said the initiative has transformed into a revolution, with young Indians focusing on real-world problems and creating innovative solutions.

Program impact Start-up India: A decade of innovation and growth Since its launch, the 'Start-up India' program has witnessed phenomenal growth from just four start-ups to over two lakh today. PM Modi highlighted that this remarkable journey has made India the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. He also emphasized that the momentum of 'Start-up India' is gaining speed with unicorns going public and creating job opportunities across sectors.

Information Women play a significant role in India's start-up ecosystem PM Modi also stressed the importance of women in the country's start-up landscape. He said that 45% of all start-ups have at least one woman director or partner. This statistic highlights the growing participation and contribution of women entrepreneurs in India's booming start-up ecosystem.

Advertisement