India hikes cancer drug prices by 50% amid shortages

Review period

Price hike review after 6 months

The NPPA has said that the 50% one-time price increase on the prevailing ceiling prices for carboplatin and cisplatin will be reviewed after six months or earlier if warranted, considering the wide fluctuation in API prices. Prices of anti-tetanus immunoglobulin drugs (250IU and 500IU) have also been increased. The authority had received applications seeking price relief for 82 formulations in all but recommended an upward revision of only four while deferring the remaining 78 for want of additional information.