India hikes cancer drug prices by 50% amid shortages
What's the story
India's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has approved a 50% price hike for two critical anti-cancer drugs - carboplatin and cisplatin. The NPPA had received numerous requests from pharmaceutical companies seeking upward revision of prices due to substantial increase in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) prices, escalation in production costs, and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The pharma body invoked its extraordinary powers under the Drug Price Control Order, 2013 to revise the ceiling prices of these formulations.
Public health
Access to life-saving medicines cannot be compromised: NPPA
The NPPA's decision is aimed at ensuring that these life-saving drugs remain accessible to the public. The authority observed that while its mandate is to ensure drugs remain affordable, access to life-saving medicines cannot be compromised. "Unviability of these formulations should not lead to a situation where these drugs become unavailable in the market and the public is forced to switch to expensive alternatives," it said.
Review period
Price hike review after 6 months
The NPPA has said that the 50% one-time price increase on the prevailing ceiling prices for carboplatin and cisplatin will be reviewed after six months or earlier if warranted, considering the wide fluctuation in API prices. Prices of anti-tetanus immunoglobulin drugs (250IU and 500IU) have also been increased. The authority had received applications seeking price relief for 82 formulations in all but recommended an upward revision of only four while deferring the remaining 78 for want of additional information.
Impact on treatment
Shortage causing treatment delays, dose reductions
The shortage of first-line chemotherapy drugs has been causing treatment delays, dose reductions, and interrupted chemotherapy schedules. It has also put pressure on inventories. Oncologists have said that these shortages are forcing the use of platinum agents with alternative regimens - a compromise that often comes with inferior efficacy and significantly higher costs for patients and institutions alike.