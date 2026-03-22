The landmark achievement was reached on March 20

India achieves 1B tons of coal production amid energy jitters

By Akash Pandey 04:49 pm Mar 22, 202604:49 pm

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India has achieved a major milestone by producing one billion tons of coal for the second consecutive year. The landmark achievement was reached on March 20, 2026, amid heightened uncertainties in global energy markets due to the West Asia crisis. The Coal Ministry announced this in an official statement, highlighting the sustained and coordinated efforts across the coal sector and contributions from all stakeholders.