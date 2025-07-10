Next Article
India initiates new trade talks with US, focuses on agriculture
India is heading to Washington for fresh trade talks with the US, putting agriculture front and center.
With a key deadline on tariffs pushed to August 1, Indian officials—led by Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal—are aiming to protect local farmers and dairy producers while exploring more market access in other areas.
Deal could ease trade tensions, boost exports
This deal could help dodge a steep 26% US tariff on Indian exports, which matters for jobs and prices back home.
India's offering some access to American farm products like apples and nuts, but staying firm on sensitive issues like genetically modified crops.
If both sides agree, it could ease trade tensions, boost exports in things like textiles and footwear, and shape how India trades with the US going forward.