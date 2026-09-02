India introduces temporary import quotas for compressors and copper tubes
The Indian government is making it easier, at least for now, for companies to import key components like compressors and copper tubes used in air conditioners and refrigerators.
The move comes after manufacturers said local production costs are higher, and they can't match the price competitiveness of supplies from places like China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
So, there's a new quota system that lets companies bring in more of these components for a limited time.
India caps copper tube imports 50%
With the updated guidelines, companies can import up to 50% of the average copper-tube quantities imported in FY25 and FY26, until November 2026.
Compressor imports are capped at 40% of FY25 import volumes for refrigerators and 30% of FY25 import volumes for air-conditioners (both for capacities up to two tons), until March 2027.
Blue Star managing director B. Thiagarajan welcomed the change, saying it helps keep supply chains steady and gives domestic manufacturing some breathing room.
India considers easing smartphone parts imports
The Indian government is also thinking about loosening import rules for smartphone parts like displays.
Industry insiders believe this could help boost local production while dealing with challenges such as supply disruptions and rising costs, basically keeping things running smoothly even when times get tough.