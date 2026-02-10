India is 1 step closer to going paperless in trade
Business
India just dropped the draft Digital Trade Facilitation Bill, 2026, which could make digital trade documents as legit as paper ones—even if they're created abroad.
The bill also wants to set up clear rules for digital IDs and trust services when doing business across borders.
Bill can help Indian MSMEs, e-commerce firms go global
If you're into e-commerce, startups, or MSMEs, this bill could be a game-changer. It ties in with recent customs reforms like faster automated clearances.
The goal? Speed up exports, cut down paperwork hassle, and help Indian businesses—MSMEs, e-commerce firms and exporters—go global more easily.