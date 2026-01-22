India is becoming 'electronics manufacturing hub': Qualcomm CEO

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says India is quickly turning into a go-to place for electronics manufacturing. Speaking at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, he pointed out that companies are looking to India not just for cost savings, but also to reduce political risks. In his words, "India is creating a manufacturing hub for electronics," reflecting a global shift in how tech gets made.

Why this matters: For decades, electronics production kept moving—from Japan to Taiwan, Korea, and then China.

The US leads in chip design but depends on Asia for making them.

Pandemic-era chip shortages exposed how fragile these supply chains can be.

Now, countries like India and Vietnam are getting picked thanks to their incentives and ability to bounce back from disruptions.

What Qualcomm's doing in India Qualcomm has been part of India's tech journey for years—especially in AI and semiconductors.

Amon highlighted how important chips are for everything from phones and laptops to cars and robots.

He also praised PM Modi's push for tech growth through the India AI Mission.