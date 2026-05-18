India retains position as world's fastest-growing major steel producer
What's the story
India has retained its position as the world's fastest-growing major steel producer, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs. The report noted a sharp acceleration in crude steel output growth in March 2026. Despite mixed trends across the global steel industry, India's performance has been stellar, with an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in crude steel production for March.
Market performance
India's steel sector outperforms global peers
Goldman Sachs's report highlighted that India's steel sector is outperforming most major global markets. The strong growth trajectory further strengthens India's position as a key demand and production center in the global steel ecosystem. This comes at a time when many major economies are witnessing slowing industrial output and weaker steel demand.
Regional comparison
Regional production trends show mixed results
The Goldman Sachs report also compared India's performance with other regions, noting that crude steel production in Japan and the Black Sea fell by 4% and 3%, respectively. China, the world's largest steel producer, is still facing production pressures. The report said China's steel production continued to decline YoY in the first two weeks of May.
Capacity reduction
Delayed execution of China's capacity cut plan in 2026E
Goldman Sachs also noted that while China's long-term steel capacity reduction strategy remains in place, its implementation has slowed down this year. The report stated, "The anti-involution effort and long-term capacity cut plan for the Chinese steel sector remain intact; we see delayed execution in 2026E in terms of both capacity and production discipline."
Demand momentum
Infrastructure pipeline, manufacturing activity driving India's steel demand momentum
Industry experts believe India's robust infrastructure pipeline, growing manufacturing activity, and strong domestic consumption are sustaining the steel demand momentum. The Goldman Sachs report also noted global trends in steel pricing and production. While many regions saw price increases in flat and long steel products during April, India was one of the few major economies witnessing sustained production expansion with resilient demand fundamentals.