India retains position as world's fastest-growing major steel producer

India has retained its position as the world's fastest-growing major steel producer, according to a recent report by Goldman Sachs . The report noted a sharp acceleration in crude steel output growth in March 2026. Despite mixed trends across the global steel industry, India's performance has been stellar, with an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in crude steel production for March.

Market performance India's steel sector outperforms global peers Goldman Sachs's report highlighted that India's steel sector is outperforming most major global markets. The strong growth trajectory further strengthens India's position as a key demand and production center in the global steel ecosystem. This comes at a time when many major economies are witnessing slowing industrial output and weaker steel demand.

Regional comparison Regional production trends show mixed results The Goldman Sachs report also compared India's performance with other regions, noting that crude steel production in Japan and the Black Sea fell by 4% and 3%, respectively. China, the world's largest steel producer, is still facing production pressures. The report said China's steel production continued to decline YoY in the first two weeks of May.

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Capacity reduction Delayed execution of China's capacity cut plan in 2026E Goldman Sachs also noted that while China's long-term steel capacity reduction strategy remains in place, its implementation has slowed down this year. The report stated, "The anti-involution effort and long-term capacity cut plan for the Chinese steel sector remain intact; we see delayed execution in 2026E in terms of both capacity and production discipline."

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