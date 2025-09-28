India is logistics hotspot for Asia-Pacific firms
India is now the go-to place for third-party logistics (3PL) companies in Asia-Pacific.
Nearly 70% of these firms want to expand here by 2027, thanks to strong economic growth and a surge in e-commerce and quick commerce.
This has led to big investments in smarter, tech-driven logistics.
Logistics firms' growth plans
E-commerce, retail, and manufacturing are spreading into smaller cities, with around 80% of logistics firms planning to boost their portfolios by more than 10% over the next two to five years.
Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are top cities for industrial leasing
Delhi-NCR tops industrial leasing for logistics with a quarter of all deals since 2021, followed by Mumbai (24%) and Bengaluru (16%).
The focus on flexible, tech-enabled warehouses—think IoT sensors and robotics—is powering this rapid expansion across India's biggest urban hubs.