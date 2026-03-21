India is moving beyond AI testing to actual implementation
India is stepping up its AI game, moving beyond just testing tech to actually using it in daily life.
At a recent event in Delhi, Snowflake India's Vijayant Rai said enterprises are moving beyond experimentation with AI and expressed hope that it will lead to solutions in areas such as healthcare and agriculture.
Rai believes new tools are helping companies adopt AI faster
More than 9,000 of Snowflake's customers are already putting AI to work across different industries.
Rai pointed out that while challenges like outdated systems and scattered data still exist, India's huge talent pool and experience with large-scale tech (like UPI and Aadhaar) give it an edge.
New tools are also making it easier for companies to start using AI, speeding up the country's path toward global leadership in this space.