India is moving beyond AI testing to actual implementation

Rai believes new tools are helping companies adopt AI faster

More than 9,000 of Snowflake's customers are already putting AI to work across different industries.

Rai pointed out that while challenges like outdated systems and scattered data still exist, India's huge talent pool and experience with large-scale tech (like UPI and Aadhaar) give it an edge.

New tools are also making it easier for companies to start using AI, speeding up the country's path toward global leadership in this space.