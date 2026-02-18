India is on the verge of becoming an AI leader

Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon thinks India is about to take the lead in the global AI scene—much like it did with mobile internet. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he pointed out that India's fast-growing tech ecosystem and talent pool could make it a world leader in AI. Studies by Meta and the Linux Foundation predict substantial growth in India's AI market (cite Meta and the Linux Foundation).

Indian startups are all-in on open-source AI: about 76% of over 200,000 startups are using it for things like rural healthcare and predicting crop diseases.

This push has helped grow the country's AI market, and studies expect substantial further growth—growing at a rapid pace.

India is on track to attract more than $200 billion in AI investments over two years.

Adani has proposed a large-scale renewable-powered data center plan.

All this investment is turning India into a major global hotspot for tech innovation.