India, Japan, China and South Korea challenge UK steel plan

UK move pauses India-UK trade pact

The new rules could hit India's $900 million iron and steel exports to the UK pretty hard.

It's also putting a pause on the India-UK trade agreement/CETA whose negotiations concluded in July 2025.

India says these restrictions weren't part of the original deal where the UK promised tariff elimination on 99% of goods.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that talks are ongoing, hoping for an India-specific quota solution.

Meanwhile, the UK insists it needs these measures to protect its own steel industry.