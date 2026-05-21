India, Japan, China and South Korea challenge UK steel plan
India, along with Japan, China, and South Korea, is challenging the U.K.'s plan to tighten steel import rules at the World Trade Organization.
Starting July 2026, the UK wants to shrink tariff-free quotas and slap a 50% tax on any extra imports.
India and others questioned whether the move is consistent with WTO rules and doesn't actually fix global steel oversupply.
UK move pauses India-UK trade pact
The new rules could hit India's $900 million iron and steel exports to the UK pretty hard.
It's also putting a pause on the India-UK trade agreement/CETA whose negotiations concluded in July 2025.
India says these restrictions weren't part of the original deal where the UK promised tariff elimination on 99% of goods.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that talks are ongoing, hoping for an India-specific quota solution.
Meanwhile, the UK insists it needs these measures to protect its own steel industry.