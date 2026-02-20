India joins US-led Pax Silica to bolster semiconductor supply chains

India has officially joined the US-led strategic initiative 'Pax Silica' on Friday, in a major move to strengthen economic and technological cooperation with the United States . The signing of the Pax Silica Declaration was attended by several key figures, including Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw , Chief Technology Officer of the United States Michael Kratsios, US Ambassador Sergio Gor, and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs.

Operational details Addendum to declaration signed Along with India's formal induction into the Pax Silica alliance, an addendum to the declaration was also signed. This document outlines steps to operationalize the partnership between India and the US on critical minerals, components, and artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes as both countries are looking to strengthen their bilateral ties after a period of strain.

Initiative overview What is Pax Silica? Launched in December 2025, Pax Silica is a global initiative aimed at creating an innovation-driven supply chain across critical minerals, semiconductors, and AI infrastructure. The first Pax Silica Summit was held in Washington on December 12, 2025. At the summit, partner countries signed a declaration committing to deeper cooperation across the entire value chain from raw materials to advanced AI systems with an emphasis on economic security and mutual prosperity.

