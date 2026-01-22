India just became Carlsberg's top growth market, beating China

After taking full control of its Indian business about a year and a half ago (mid-2024), Carlsberg is putting ₹1,250 crore ($150 million) into the country—including a new ₹500 crore brewery in Maharashtra . The company wants to ramp up production, use more AI, and attract top talent to eventually lead the Indian beer market.

Fast growth but still chasing the top spot

Carlsberg has grown faster in India over the past two years—way faster than the overall market.

United Breweries controls about half of the Indian beer market, followed by AB InBev and Carlsberg.

Even so, the company says it sees strong growth and is investing in India.