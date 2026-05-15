India launches $1.5 billion Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool BMIP

BMIP handles claims up to $100 million

Right now, India owns just 1.2% of the world's ships and spends around $90 billion a year on freight, mostly paid to foreign companies.

BMIP's first policy has already been issued and claims up to $100 million will be handled directly by the pool: anything bigger gets government support if needed.

Experts say this is a big step toward making India more self-reliant in shipping insurance, but good management and technical know-how will be key for its long-term success.