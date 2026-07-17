India launches 1st hydrogen train, Jindal Stainless supplies 40% stainless-steel
Business
India just launched its first hydrogen train, running between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, a cool move toward greener travel.
Jindal Stainless made a big impact by supplying 40% of the stainless steel for this innovative project.
X5CrNi1810 steel from Jajpur and Hisar
The company used its special X5CrNi1810 stainless steel, known for strength and durability, crafted at its Jajpur and Hisar plants.
With this train, India joins an exclusive club of countries with this tech.
As Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal put it, advanced materials are key to building sustainable transport for the future.