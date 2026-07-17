India launches semiconductor mission 2.0 with ₹1.3L/cr, founders retain control
India just launched the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, putting ₹1.3 lakh crore on the table to boost homegrown chip startups.
The coolest part? The government will invest alongside private players, but founders still get to call the shots, so without losing control over their own companies.
Equity co-investment aids deep-tech chip startups
ISM 2.0 is tackling a huge problem: early-stage deep-tech startups often struggle to get funding because chips are expensive and risky to develop.
This new equity model supports everything from design to supply chains, making it easier for young tech companies to grow without giving up ownership.
Industry leaders are calling it a game-changer; as Ashok Chandak of IESA puts it, "The Government's decision to introduce an equity co-investment model is a progressive and timely step for India's semiconductor startup ecosystem."