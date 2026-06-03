India mulls cutting 20% bond tax and easing ownership limits
Business
India is thinking about making its bond market friendlier for global investors by cutting or even scrapping the 20% tax on interest earned from Indian bonds.
The government might also relax ownership limits on certain bonds, hoping these changes will make India's market more appealing to foreign funds.
RBI may loosen foreign investor rules
The Reserve Bank of India could soon let foreign investors buy long-term government bonds without restrictions, aiming to boost much-needed foreign capital as the rupee faces pressure this year.
There is also talk of letting individual nonresidents invest in listed Indian companies, which could open up even more ways for overseas money to flow into India.