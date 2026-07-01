India nearly doubles gold and silver jewelry duty drawback rates

Gold jewelry exporters will now get ₹1,851.99 per gram (up from ₹773.17), while silver jumps to ₹29,501.09 per kilogram (from ₹14,990.66).

The scheme itself isn't changing, just the rates, so exporters still need to meet the usual criteria.

The higher reimbursement should ease cash flow troubles and help tackle concerns about not getting enough back on embedded duties.