India nearly doubles gold and silver jewelry duty drawback rates
Business
Big news for Indian jewelry exporters: starting July 17, 2026, the government is nearly doubling duty drawback rates for gold and silver jewelry.
This move is meant to help exporters deal with rising metal prices and make it easier to compete globally.
Drawback rates gold ₹1,851.99/g silver ₹29,501.09/kg
Gold jewelry exporters will now get ₹1,851.99 per gram (up from ₹773.17), while silver jumps to ₹29,501.09 per kilogram (from ₹14,990.66).
The scheme itself isn't changing, just the rates, so exporters still need to meet the usual criteria.
The higher reimbursement should ease cash flow troubles and help tackle concerns about not getting enough back on embedded duties.