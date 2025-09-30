India needs to grow at 12.2% annually to tackle underemployment Business Sep 30, 2025

India has a big challenge ahead: to solve its underemployment crisis, the country needs to grow at 12.2% every year—way faster than its current pace.

Right now, youth unemployment is at 17.6% (the highest in the region), and more people are turning to agriculture jobs than we've seen in 17 years.

If things don't speed up, India's hopes of becoming a global economic leader could take a hit.