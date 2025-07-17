Next Article
India negotiates lower tariffs amid US trade deal
India is working on a new trade agreement with the US that could mean lower tariffs than what Indonesia and Vietnam get.
Talks are happening right now in Washington, and the goal is to wrap things up by August 1.
This move follows recent US tariff cuts for Indonesia—so India's hoping for a similar or even better deal.
India might open its market more to select US farm products
India wants tariffs dropped below 20%, ideally under 10%, especially for non-agricultural goods.
At the same time, they're keen to protect local farmers and dairy producers.
If all goes well, India might open its market more to select US farm products and buy some Boeing planes.
The US, meanwhile, expects some solid concessions in return.