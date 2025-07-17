Next Article
NephroPlus plans ₹2,000 crore IPO
NephroPlus, the Hyderabad-based dialysis care company, is getting ready to raise over ₹2,000 crore through an IPO.
The plan is to file with SEBI by the end of October 2023 and use the fresh funds to fuel their next phase of expansion.
Plan is to open more centers and buy rivals
The cash will help NephroPlus open more dialysis centers and buy up mid-sized rivals in India and the Philippines.
Founded in 2010, they already run 400+ clinics across India and a few other countries, holding over half of India's dialysis market share for FY24.
Looks like they're aiming to make kidney care even more accessible.