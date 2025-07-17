Walmart eliminates hundreds of store-support roles

Walmart, the US's biggest private employer, is laying off hundreds of store-support staff—think market coordinators and some Academy coaches who help train and guide teams. Those affected are being offered new roles as local store coaches.

Layoffs across various sectors This move follows Walmart's earlier plan to cut 1,500 corporate jobs in tech, e-commerce, and advertising.

The company says it wants to speed up decision-making and run more efficiently.

Investment in AI and robotics Even as jobs are cut, Walmart has poured over $500 million into robotics and AI tools for 400+ stores.

It's all part of their push to make operations smarter with new tech.