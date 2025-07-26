India now supplies 1-third of US's imported smartphones Business Jul 26, 2025

India now supplies about one-third of all smartphones imported into the US, mostly driven by Apple iPhones.

Even with talk of a 25% tariff on Indian-made iPhones from President Trump, India's share jumped from just 11% in 2024 to nearly 36% by May 2025.

This shift comes as Apple keeps investing in Indian manufacturing, showing how global tech trade is quickly evolving.