India now supplies 1-third of US's imported smartphones
India now supplies about one-third of all smartphones imported into the US, mostly driven by Apple iPhones.
Even with talk of a 25% tariff on Indian-made iPhones from President Trump, India's share jumped from just 11% in 2024 to nearly 36% by May 2025.
This shift comes as Apple keeps investing in Indian manufacturing, showing how global tech trade is quickly evolving.
How the US's smartphone supply has changed
China's slice of US smartphone imports has dropped sharply—from 82% in 2024 to just under half by May 2025, while Vietnam holds a smaller piece at 14%.
Meanwhile, Apple is betting big on India: Foxconn recently announced a $1.49 billion expansion in Tamil Nadu, and India now produces about 20% of all iPhones worldwide.
It's clear the US smartphone supply chain is getting a major remix.
```