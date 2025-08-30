Next Article
India on track for 6.3-6.8% growth in FY26: Nageswaran
India is looking at a solid 6.3-6.8% economic growth in the current financial year (FY26), according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.
Even with worries about recently imposed US tariffs on Indian goods, strong demand at home is keeping things upbeat.
The first quarter's 7.8% GDP jump shows the economy's staying power.
US tariffs won't last long, says Nageswaran
To deal with the US tariff threat, India is negotiating to remove a 25% penalty and work out a trade agreement.
Nageswaran sounded hopeful that these tariffs won't last long and pointed out that steady domestic demand will keep driving India's growth, even as this year's outlook matches January's earlier predictions—but still moving forward.