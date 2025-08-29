Wall Street dips as inflation worries resurface

If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, these moves signal how sensitive things are to inflation and interest rate chatter. July's core inflation ticked up to 2.9%—still above the Fed's 2% goal—while overall price growth held steady at 2.6%. People are also feeling less optimistic about the economy, which can affect spending and jobs.

Fed rate cut expectations create volatility

The Federal Reserve might cut rates as soon as September, with traders betting there's an 87% chance it happens next month due to signs of a weaker job market.

That hope for lower borrowing costs is shaking up stock prices, especially in tech, while everyone waits to see what comes next for growth and inflation.