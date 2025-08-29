Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Ethereum spot ETFs attract $1.83 billion in 5 days

Altcoins like XRP and Cardano stayed steady at $3.00 and $0.86.

Ethereum grabbed attention as its spot ETFs attracted a huge $1.83 billion in just five days—hinting that investors might be warming up to altcoins again.

Bitcoin's price remained stuck between $111,500-$112,000 as miners sold off about $485 million worth of BTC, adding extra pressure on prices.

On the bright side for ETH fans: steady smart contract activity is fueling optimism about Ethereum's long-term potential even if things feel a bit stuck right now.