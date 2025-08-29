Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB
Bitcoin slipped slightly to $111,920 on Friday, while Ethereum hovered at $4,452 after a small dip.
Despite the slow movement, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $115 million over four days—helping cushion the fall.
Meanwhile, Solana and BinanceCoin stood out by climbing 2% and 1.3%, going against the overall market mood.
Ethereum spot ETFs attract $1.83 billion in 5 days
Altcoins like XRP and Cardano stayed steady at $3.00 and $0.86.
Ethereum grabbed attention as its spot ETFs attracted a huge $1.83 billion in just five days—hinting that investors might be warming up to altcoins again.
Bitcoin's price remained stuck between $111,500-$112,000 as miners sold off about $485 million worth of BTC, adding extra pressure on prices.
On the bright side for ETH fans: steady smart contract activity is fueling optimism about Ethereum's long-term potential even if things feel a bit stuck right now.