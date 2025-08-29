Reliance launches AI subsidiary, invests in Meta's Llama models
Reliance Industries just introduced Reliance Intelligence, a fresh subsidiary aiming to speed up AI adoption across India.
Think massive, renewable-powered data centers and hands-on AI training at a national scale.
A massive ₹855 crore investment in AI
Reliance is investing ₹855 crore in a joint venture with Meta to build enterprise AI tools using Meta's Llama models—holding a solid 70% stake.
Plus, they're joining forces with Google Cloud to set up an AI cloud region in Jamnagar, blending Google's tech with Reliance's green energy and Jio's network.
Jio IPO on the horizon
Chairman Mukesh Ambani says Reliance Intelligence is all about making powerful AI accessible nationwide.
This push builds on existing partnerships—Meta owns 9.99% and Google 7.7% of Jio Platforms—and comes ahead of the much-anticipated Jio IPO set for early 2026.