Tesla fights $243 million crash verdict, claims driver is fully responsible
Tesla is pushing to overturn a jury's $243 million verdict that blamed its Autopilot system for a 2019 fatal crash involving a Model S.
The accident killed Naibel Benavides and injured her boyfriend Dillon Angulo, with the jury finding Tesla partly responsible.
Tesla says the driver, who manually accelerated before impact, should bear full responsibility—not the company.
Tesla wants new trial or to throw out decision
Tesla's lawyers claim the verdict doesn't fit Florida law or due process, and argue that comments from Elon Musk gave jurors the wrong idea about how autonomous their cars really are.
They also deny hiding any camera data during investigations.
Now, Tesla wants either a new trial or for the court to throw out the decision altogether.